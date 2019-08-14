GDO analytical Report: Drought situation in in Southern Africa – August 2019
Executive summary – update to August 2019
This document builds on the previous reports published in January1 and March2 2019, please refer to them for more insight on the precipitation pattern that led to the drought and earlier reported impacts.
Since March 2019, the drought persisted or worsened almost everywhere, while entering the dry season around May.
With August marking the peak of the dry season, the exposed population must endure a dire situation for at least another couple of months before rainfall, while food security will remain in jeopardy until at least the next harvest, several months ahead. Food security concerns are widespread to all countries involved, with some open crisis where drought combined with other issues, such as floods and economic downturns (e.g. Zimbabwe, Mozambique).
Due to the strong seasonality, relevant precipitation are not expected anywhere before late September or October. Indeed, the rainfall outlook matches with the long-term averages, with the exception of some coastal regions of Namibia and South Africa, forecasted as drier than usual.