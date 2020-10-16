Food Security Situation Update, WFP Zimbabwe September 2020

Highlights:

The rural ZimVAC estimated that about 56.2% or around 5.5 million rural people will be food insecure at the peak of the hunger season from January to March 2021. This food insecurity prevalence is one of the highest the country has recorded in the recent past and indicates that households continue to require support to avoid slipping into chronic food insecurity.

Daily new infections of COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe are on the decrease since the start of August 2020. However, the number of total infections increased from 7,298 cases and 210 deaths reported on the 08th of September to 2020 to 8,011 cases and 230 deaths by the 12th of October 2020. The government relaxed some of the restrictive measures to allow households to engage in livelihood activities, however, incomes remain depressed rendering many households vulnerable across the country.

The year on year inflation decreased from 838% in July to 761% in August 2020, and the month-on-month inflation from 36% to 8%. Food inflation, the main driver of inflation, also decreased from 977% to 866%.

Prices of basic food commodities increased by an average of 10% over the month of September 2020. The relative stable price trends in ZWL terms is in line with stabilized foreign exchange rates.