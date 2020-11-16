Food Security Situation Update, WFP Zimbabwe October 2020

Highlights:

The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis in rural areas conducted in October 2020, even though not yet officially released, found a reduction in the numbers of acutely food-insecure people facing Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) conditions during October to December 2020 and January to March 2021, when compared to the previous analysis. The improvement is highly related to currently on-going and planned large-scale humanitarian food assistance.

The WFP’s Zimbabwe Hunger Map showed that 6 out of the 10 provinces were experiencing very high prevalence of insufficient food consumption and the number of people with insufficient food consumption was fluctuated from 6.01 to 6.23 million people in October.

Most parts of the country started receiving rainfall as from the first week of October, however the cropping season has not yet started as the country is still to receive adequate rainfall to support crop germination and growth. Farmers have started land preparation activities, and this has resulted in an increase in casual labour opportunities for vulnerable households.

The annual inflation declined for a third consecutive month: from 838% in July to 761% in August and was pegged at 659% in September 2020.This downward trend is also reflected in food inflation which decreased from 977% in July to 761% in August and pegged at 724% in September 2020.

Availability of maize grain on the formal markets remain low, estimated to be below 5% of the monitored markets, while availability of maize meal remained stable at an average of 53%.

Prices of basic food commodities in ZWL terms continued their upward trend, but the increased has stabilized to around 10% monthly increase in comparison to over 30% reported before June 2020. The relative stable price trends in ZWL terms is in line with stabilized foreign exchange rates.