Food Security Situation Update, WFP Zimbabwe November 2020

Highlights:

In November, reported COVID-19 cases increased steadily, from a decline reported between September and October. This has raised fears of a potential second wave and the government has announced the potential to re-enact more restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Zimbabwe Hunger Map showed that 7 of 10 provinces were experiencing very high prevalence of insufficient food consumption, with the number of affected people estimated at 6 million. The number of people estimated to be resorting to crisis or more severe food-based coping stood at 8.01 million during the last week of November.

Most parts of the country have started planting given the recent improvements in rainfall. The government was reported working with the private sector to ensure seeds and other farming inputs are readily available. The government is also promoting conservative agriculture and crop diversification in a bid to improve food and nutrition security.

The annual inflation declined for a fourth consecutive month: from 838% in July to 761% in August; 659% in September and was pegged at 471% in October 2020. This downward trend was also reflected in food inflation which decreased from 977% in July to 472% in October 2020.

Supply of maize grain on the formal markets remained critically low, estimated to be available in only 3% of monitored markets, while availability of maize meal remained stable at an average of 62%.