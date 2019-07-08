Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) in Southern Africa June 2019

What is FFA?

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) are household- and community-based activities meant to create productive assets that have multiple benefits to the most food-insecure people living in degraded, fragile environments, with a low asset base and highly exposed to natural shocks and stressors.

The main objective of FFA is to enable recovery and enhance the long-term resilience of food-insecure households so that they can overcome, manage, and bounce back better from current and future shocks and stressors. Beneficiaries receive food or cash transfers to cover their immediate food needs, while they create or rehabilitate assets, which contribute to improving their long-term food security and resilience.

FFA Types of Activities

A Community-Based Participatory Planning process has informed the selection of five main categories of productive assets:

• Water source development (dams, weirs, and water points) for productive purposes

• Natural resources development and management;

• Improving crop and livestock productivity;

• Improving market linkage and access to social services and infrastructure;

• Income generation (feedlots, market stalls).

In each community, WFP, together with the government, partners, and other UN agencies (FAO, IFAD and UNDP), promotes asset creation in an integrated manner.

2017 achievements in the region

In 2017, more than 2.3 million people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 7 countries:

• 950 hectares of degraded land rehabilitated

• 60 water ponds, shallow wells and fish ponds were built

• 3,500 kilometres of feeder roads constructed or repaired

• 670 hectares of forest planted or restored

• 900 people took part in trainings on environmental protection and livelihoods.