08 Jul 2019

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) in Southern Africa June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.75 MB)

What is FFA?

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) are household- and community-based activities meant to create productive assets that have multiple benefits to the most food-insecure people living in degraded, fragile environments, with a low asset base and highly exposed to natural shocks and stressors.

The main objective of FFA is to enable recovery and enhance the long-term resilience of food-insecure households so that they can overcome, manage, and bounce back better from current and future shocks and stressors. Beneficiaries receive food or cash transfers to cover their immediate food needs, while they create or rehabilitate assets, which contribute to improving their long-term food security and resilience.

FFA Types of Activities

A Community-Based Participatory Planning process has informed the selection of five main categories of productive assets:

• Water source development (dams, weirs, and water points) for productive purposes

• Natural resources development and management;

• Improving crop and livestock productivity;

• Improving market linkage and access to social services and infrastructure;

• Income generation (feedlots, market stalls).

In each community, WFP, together with the government, partners, and other UN agencies (FAO, IFAD and UNDP), promotes asset creation in an integrated manner.

2017 achievements in the region

In 2017, more than 2.3 million people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 7 countries:

• 950 hectares of degraded land rehabilitated

• 60 water ponds, shallow wells and fish ponds were built

• 3,500 kilometres of feeder roads constructed or repaired

• 670 hectares of forest planted or restored

• 900 people took part in trainings on environmental protection and livelihoods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.