Flow Monitoring Report IOM Zimbabwe| May 2022

A total of 44.548 movements were observed during the month of May 2022 representing a 14 per cent decrease comparing to the previous month which had high movements attributed to the Easter holiday. Ninety-three per cent of observed migrants were of Zimbabwe nationality. 24 per cent of the migrants interviewed reported South Africa as their country of residence. A total of 2.172 respondents were interviewed during the month of May.

South Africa remains the common destination country for Zimbabweans. The majority (78%) of movements recorded were along the Zimbabwe - South Africa corridor. Zimbabwe was recorded as the intended destination by 97 per cent of the Incoming flows with the rest transiting through Zimbabwe to neighbouring countries. Seventy-eight per cent of the incoming flows were departing South Africa. 13 per cent were coming from Zambia whilst seven per cent had left Mozambique. Beitbridge main border post has been the preferred point of entry for incoming migrants many.

However, following the relaxation of Covid-19 rules and regulations on which migrants wth a vaccination certificates are no-longer required to undergo a PCR test the point of entry recorded the highest outgoing movements as well. Twenty-four per cent of incoming flows reported Harare as the destination district followed by Botbridge (11%) and Bulawayo (6%).

Majority of the 566 unaccompanied minors observed through informal crossing points during the period had travelled to neighbounng countries in search of work in mines and farms.