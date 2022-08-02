Flow Monitoring Report IOM Zimbabwe | June 2022

OVERVIEW

During the month of June 2022, a total of 51,302 movements were observed and 2,326 migrants were interviewed across 45 Flow Monitoring Points in Zimbabwe. This represented a 15 per cent increase in total movements comparing to the previous month. The increase in movements was recorded along the Zimbabwe - South Africa corridor only and can be attributed to the increased awareness of COVID-19 rules relaxation and decreased water levels in Limpopo river allowing more migrants including cross border traders to cross between Zimbabwe and South Africa. Movement has also increased through the formal crossing points following the relaxation of COVID-19 entry and exit requirements.