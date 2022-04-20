Evaluation of Zimbabwe WFP Country Strategic Plan 2017-2021 - Centralized Evaluation Report, January 2022

Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

Evaluation features

Country strategic plan (CSP) evaluations are the primary instrument for providing accountability and meeting learning needs in accordance with the expectations of the Board and WFP management. They provide evidence of WFP’s strategic positioning and results to inform the design of the next generation of CSPs and potentially contribute to the design of United Nations sustainable development cooperation frameworks.

The evaluation of the Zimbabwe CSP for 2017‒2021 covered WFP interventions between 2015 and 2020 to assess continuity from the previous programme cycle, the extent to which the CSP introduced strategic shifts and the implications of such shifts for performance and results. The users of the evaluation are the WFP country office and its internal and external stakeholders, including beneficiaries.