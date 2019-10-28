28 Oct 2019

EU to step up its support to Zimbabwe with a new package of €53 million

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Oct 2019 View Original

The European Union is stepping up its support to the people of Zimbabwe with an additional €53 million in the fields of health and resilience building.

Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, said: “This new package of €53 million is another testimony of EU's unwavering support to the people of Zimbabwe. In a difficult socio-economic time, we will strengthen our support to critical sectors such as primary health care as well as resilience building. This new package brings the EU development portfolio to €287 million for the period 2014-2020 and confirms the status of the EU and its Member States as the biggest donors in Zimbabwe.

The new package will support the primary care health system capacity to address the most urgent health needs. It will also strengthen national health systems and promote equal access to health services, notably from a gender perspective. The funds will be channelled through the UNICEF-managed Health Development Fund.

The new package will also support households and communities that are facing recurrent environmental and economic stresses by building their capacities to respond to food and nutrition security shocks. The measures will be implemented under the leadership of UNDP through various partners, predominantly NGOs.

For More Information

Zimbabwe is currently facing an unfolding humanitarian and economic crisis, with almost three quarters of population living below the income poverty line. The country was also hit by disasters such as the drought and the Cyclone Idai which have worsened structural weaknesses and fragilities while the country continues struggling to overcome past legacy.

The EU already mobilised €14.5 million in humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe this year.

The EU remains committed to support structural changes and further reforms.

IP/19/6170

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.