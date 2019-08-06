06 Aug 2019

EU provides additional €10 million for humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original

The EU has announced that it is providing an additional €10 million in funding to help address growing humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe.

A combination of climatic shocks, exacerbated by the economic crisis, led to critical food shortages. The situation is not expected to improve until April 2020, when the next harvest takes place.

“The European Union is stepping up its support to the people of Zimbabwe. Our assistance will support those most in need during the most critical period until their next harvest. We stand in solidarity with them at this time of need, by providing support for essential food needs and helping people get back on their own two feet,” said Christos Stylianides, the European Union’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

EU humanitarian support will aim to alleviate the impact of food shortages on the most vulnerable people whose livelihoods has been affected by recurring climate disasters (erratic rains, drought, and cyclone Idai which affected parts of the country) combined with the high cost of food and agricultural inputs, such as seeds. It will provide assistance to meet immediate food needs and livelihood support, such as aid that allows beneficiaries to buy seeds in time to restart their agricultural activities.

In June 2019, 5.5 million people in Zimbabwe lacked enough food to meet their needs; 21% of the rural population is affected by this crisis. Zimbabwe is in the grip of a harsh drought affecting crop yields and water availability, while crop pests have blighted yields. Many families lost their livestock to different disease outbreaks, and water scarcity has resulted in an increased risk of human disease outbreaks. When tropical cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe in March 2019, more than 4,500 hectares of crops were swept away, just before they could be harvested, and access to markets became difficult or impossible in many places. Food prices have gone up and are beyond reach for many poor families.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.