EU deploys an Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe

Following an invitation by the Zimbabwean authorities, the European Union has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Zimbabwe to observe the harmonised elections, scheduled for 30 July 2018. This is a further demonstration of the European Union's long-term commitment to support credible, transparent and inclusive elections worldwide.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Elmar Brok, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission to Zimbabwe.

"These elections will be key for the future of Zimbabwe. The future president, parliament and local government councils will have the responsibility of steering the transition process in the country. Zimbabweans can count on the strong support of the European Union and of the international community. Its stability and economic growth are key for the entire region and for the European Union as well. I am confident that the mission under the leadership of Chief Observer Elmar Brok will make an important contribution to this electoral process,” said Federica Mogherini.

Mr Brok declared: "I feel honoured to lead the first EU Election Observation Mission to Zimbabwe in 16 years. These elections, to be held under a new electoral framework, represent an important step in the country’s political transition. The 2018 elections are an opportunity to strengthen Zimbabwe's democracy and it is important they are peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible. The EU EOM is here to observe in an impartial and professional manner and I am confident that this mission can make an important contribution to enhancing further the quality of the electoral process."

The Electoral Observation Mission's core team, consisting of ten analysts, arrived in Harare on 6 June. The team will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process, as well as preparing a comprehensive final report.

On 20 June, the core team was joined by 44 long-term observers who will be now deployed across the country.

A further 44 short-term observers will be deployed a few days prior to election day. A delegation of the European Parliament and diplomats from EU Member States accredited to Zimbabwe will also reinforce the Mission on election day.

The EU EOM also looks forward to cooperate with other international and domestic observation missions.