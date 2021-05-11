Erenler Sofrası Set in Zimbabwe for Needy People

With the cooperation of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Embassy of Turkey in Harare, food aid has been provided for 2,000 families in Zimbabwe who live under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the World Food Programme (WFP) had announced that the number of starving people has increased in comparison to last year and that 2.4 million people in Zimbabwe have been struggling to access basic foods. It had also been announced that there was a food shortage due to the insufficient rainfall and the fact that the people couldn't receive their salaries because of the COVID-19 quarantine.

The Embassy officials, who got together during the distribution that took place in the Chitungwiza region, which is 25 km away from the capital Harare, stated that they were ready to support the social, political and economic development of Zimbabwe through TİKA. Reaching from the capital to Masvingo, which is 270 km away, the food aid program has been carried out for a total of 2,000 families in Concession, Boroma, Buhera, Mbizo, Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Macheke and Kadomo.