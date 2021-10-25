End of Project Evaluation Survey for the Zimbabwe Disaster Rapid Response Mechanism, Final Report - 11 August 2021

Executive Summary

Contextual Background

Globally, there are concerted efforts being directed towards reducing disaster risks particularly in developing countries where the vulnerability of people, their assets and livelihoods are increasing due to natural hazards. The international principle of common but differentiated responsibilities also sees different forms of support being channelled from the more developed countries to those less developed.

In the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) where Zimbabwe is domiciled, there is a rising trend of vulnerabilities to droughts, floods, storms, and epidemics among others. These hazards arbitrarily impose a heavy burden on majority of the poorer population, worsening their food insecurity, exposing many of them to gender-based violence, communicable diseases, reduced access to pertinent health services and compounded socio-economic setbacks. In that respect, Care International, Dan Church Aid and Plan International established a Rapid Response Management Unit (RRMU) to implement a comprehensive rapid response framework for rapid onset emergencies in seven (7) provinces in Zimbabwe from February 2020 to June 2021. The targeted provinces were Harare, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.

Evaluation Background and Purpose

Care International in line with international best practices, commissioned this End of Project Evaluation Survey for the Zimbabwe Disaster Rapid Response Mechanism (ZDRRM) project. The purpose of this survey as presented in the Terms of reference was to establish project achievements against the project benchmarks, assess the effectiveness and appropriateness of the project and assess the efficiency of the systems in place (M&E, reporting) and how they are tied to the disaster response flowchart. The End of Project Evaluation Survey was conducted in three phases comprising of (i) Inception Phase (ii) Data Collection Phase and (iii) Data Analysis and Report Writing Phase.

Methodology

To achieve the set objectives, a concurrent mixed methodology approach was adopted in conducting the study. Qualitative data was gathered using desk review, key informant interviews as well as in-depth interviews. On the other hand, quantitative data were collected using KoBo ToolBox, a real time data collection application. Mixed methods enabled triangulation of the data collected from different sources including participants from the consortium (5), government officials involved in the project (12) and project beneficiaries (399). Data was collected virtually, balancing between the COVID-19 pandemic risk reduction protocols and containment measures, without compromising the data quality.