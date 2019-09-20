20 Sep 2019

Emergency support to the protection of livelihoods of smallholder farmers affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza and fall armyworm in Zimbabwe

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Sep 2019
Download PDF (519.35 KB)

Beneficiaries reached:

  • 292 000 smallholder farmers

Activities implemented:

  • Trained 140 Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) technical staff on highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) surveillance and diagnosis methods, teaching laboratory analytical methods, disease prevention and control measures to protect poultry production.
  • Provided the central veterinary laboratory with two real-time polymerase chain reaction machines to rapidly detect and identify HPAI as well as other critical diseases such as African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease that have a large impact on livestock production and the economy.
  • Trained 240 Government extension staff, who then transferred their knowledge to 18 000 smallholders, on HPAI participatory epidemiology, creating a passive surveillance system to promote timely reporting of an incidence to safeguard the poultry value chain and smallholder poultry producers’ livelihoods.
  • Trained 1 700 extension workers nationwide, who replicated the training to 274 000 smallholders, on fall armyworm (FAW) control measure to combat the spread of the transboundary pest and protect cereal crop production, in particular maize, rice, sorghum and millet.
  • Conducted a mass communication campaign on FAW identification and control measures, distributing 3 000 pamphlets, 2 000 posters and airing public service announcements on television and radio reaching further smallholders.
  • Established a FAW Monitoring and Early Warning System, distribution

Impact

  • Strengthened the capacity of the national competent authority to cope with rapidly spreading outbreaks of transboundary disease, including HPAI, African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease, to protect poultry and other livestock production
  • Established a nationwide HPAI surveillance system and raised smallholder awareness to prepare for and manage large-scale disease outbreaks and prevent rapid disease transmission to protect poultry value chains and livelihoods.
  • Established a FAW monitoring and surveillance system and raised farmer’s awareness on control measures to protect crops and livelihoods.

