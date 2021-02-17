Emergency Grant Aid in Response to Food Crises in Madagascar and Zimbabwe

February 16, 2021

On February 16, Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 7.5 million US dollars in response to food crises in Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

1 This Emergency Grant Aid will provide food and other assistance through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

2 The expected outcome of the assistance in each country is as follows:

[Madagascar]

Provision of food assistance to approximately 73,000 people.

Provision of nutrient supplements to approximately 3,600 pregnant women and 11,000 children.

Provision of aid items including hygiene kits to approximately 290 households.

Securing access to safe water for approximately 10,000 people.

[Zimbabwe]

Provision of food assistance to approximately 56,000 people.

[Reference1] Amount of assistance by country through this Emergency Grant Aid

Madagascar: $3 million

Zimbabwe: $ 4.5 million

[Reference2]

Amount of assistance by international organization

WFP: $7.1 million

UNICEF: $0.4 million