DTM IOM Zimbabwe: Points of Entry Situation Report #42 | 22 – 28 Jun 2021

Situation Overview

IOM and its partners are working to support Zimbabwe in strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 28th of June 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 47,284 cases of COVID-19 and 1,749 deaths. Between the 22nd and the 28th of June, 5,164 entries were received through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 275,706. New measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been put in place by the government of Zimbabwe effective from the 14th of June 2021 and to date, 764,248 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.