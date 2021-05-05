DTM IOM Zimbabwe: Points of Entry Situation Report #34 | 27 April 2021 – 3 May 2021

Situation Overview

IOM and its partners are working to support Zimbabwe in strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 3rd of May 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 38,293 cases of COVID-19 and 1,573 deaths. Between the 27th of April and the 3rd of May, 5,646 entries were received through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 230,330. Lockdown measures put in place by the government of Zimbabwe were relaxed on the 1st of March 2021 and to date, 437,751 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.