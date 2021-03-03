DTM IOM Zimbabwe: Points of Entry Situation Report # 25 | 23 February – 1 March 2021

Situation Overview

IOM and its partners are working to support Zimbabwe in strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 1st of March 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 36,115 cases of COVID-19 and 1,468 deaths. Between the 23rd and the 1st of March 2021, 3,325 entries were received through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 174,291. The lockdown measures introduced on January 5th 2021 by the government of Zimbabwe were relaxed on the 1st of March 2021.

Observed entries

During the week of 23 February to 1 March 2021, 3,325 movements were observed at 4 points of entries in Zimbabwe representing a daily average of 475 movements. This is an increase of 9% in comparison of the 435 daily average movements observed last week. Of these 3,325 movements, 87% were observed at Beitbridge; this southern region of Zimbabwe is used by migrants traveling to South Africa. The cumulative number of entries saw an increase of 2%.