DTM IOM Zimbabwe: Points of Entry Situation Report # 24 16 - 22 February 2021

Situation Overview

IOM and its partners are working to support Zimbabwe in strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 22nd of February 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 35,862 cases of COVID-19 and 1,441 deaths. Between the 16th and 22nd of February 2021 3,047 entries were received through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 170,966. The period has been characterised by a large decrease of migrants and commercial traffic through PoEs due to the new lockdown measures introduced on January 5th which are currently in place.

Observed entries

During the week of 16 to 22 February 2021, 3,047 movements were observed at 4 points of entries in Zimbabwe representing a daily average of 435 movements. This is a decrease of 6% in comparison of the 462 daily average movements observed last week.

Of these 3,047 movements, 91% were observed at Beitbridge; this southern region of Zimbabwe is used by migrants traveling to South Africa. The cumulative number of entries saw an increase of 2%.