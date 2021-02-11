DTM IOM Zimbabwe: Points of Entry Situation Report # 22 3 - 8 February 2021

Situation Overview

IOM and its partners are working to support Zimbabwe in strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 8th of February 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 34,658 cases of COVID-19 and 1,339 deaths. Between the 3rd and 8th of February 2021 2,918 entries were received through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 164,682. The period has been characterised by a large decrease of migrants and commercial traffic through PoEs due to the new lockdown measures introduced on January 5th.

Observed entries

During the week of 3 to 8 February 2021, 2,918 movements were observed at 4 points of entries in Zimbabwe representing a daily average of 486 movements. This is an increase of 9% in comparison of the 381 daily average movements observed last week. Of these 2,918 movements, 87% were observed at Beitbridge; this southern region of Zimbabwe is used by migrants traveling to South Africa.