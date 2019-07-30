30 Jul 2019

Disability is not a barrier

Report
from CARE
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original

In regional Zimbabwe, poor hygiene and sanitation practices often lead to the spread of diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, affecting the health of entire communities. Thanks to the support of Australians through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP), CARE is running an amazing project to help prevent this. The project runs sessions to help people understand the need for effective sanitation, and trains local women to become latrine builders, to help ensure waste is treated safely.

38-year-old Needmore is one of the women CARE has trained to do this very job. Her story is exceptional because she is both deaf and non-verbal, so communication during the training posed a challenge.

“I did not excel in school because I am deaf.” Needmore wrote. “But I can do whatever any person can do.”

Fortunately, Needmore can read and write, so instructions and questions were delivered on paper and she learnt very fast.

She has already constructed 12 toilets – making a massive improvement to her community’s sanitation. She is using the income she makes from building toilets to help feed her family. Her ambition is to earn enough money to pay for her siblings’ school fees, and to become a trainer herself one day, so others in her community can benefit from what she has learnt.

Asked whether her being female, deaf, and unable to talk was a challenge in finding customers, she wrote, “I grew up in this community and have been working hand in glove with the same community, and as such they have accepted me from childhood, so I see no barrier at all.”

Needmore hopes that her story and experience will help inspire other women, girls, and those with disabilities to take up trades once regarded as men’s. Her dream is to see more women in her community taking part in initiatives such as latrine building; to have their own sources of income rather than depending on men.

Read more about our work with people living with disabilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.