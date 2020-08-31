Zimbabwe
Covid Aftershocks: 5 months of Covid lockdown can change a girl's life
Attachments
COVID-19 aftershocks and their impact on girls' education in Zimbabwe
Since schools closed in late March, the number of reported cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) against girls has more than doubled. Only a third of survivors are receiving appropriate health and psychosocial services. Far fewer ever see justice. For most, it is the end of their education.
The aftershocks of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe are threatening gains made in Girls’ Education. World Vision calls on partners in Zimbabwe to:
Urgently ensure continued learning for marginalised learners while schools are closed
Communicate clear plans to renew the hope of girls and communities in education
Monitor and enforce the Education Amendment Act as schools re-open
Provide re-entry support to pregnant girls and young mothers to return to school
Provide non-formal pathways for girls who do drop-out to achieve skills and qualifications
Meet all the recommendations in the World Vision Global Aftershocks Report: Access Denied