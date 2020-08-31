Covid Aftershocks: 5 months of Covid lockdown can change a girl's life

COVID-19 aftershocks and their impact on girls' education in Zimbabwe

Since schools closed in late March, the number of reported cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) against girls has more than doubled. Only a third of survivors are receiving appropriate health and psychosocial services. Far fewer ever see justice. For most, it is the end of their education.

The aftershocks of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe are threatening gains made in Girls’ Education. World Vision calls on partners in Zimbabwe to: