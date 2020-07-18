COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue XII | 17 July 2020

Health Development Fund procures lifesaving equipment to fight COVID-19

The Health Development Fund (HDF), managed by UNICEF and UNFPA with funding from the United Kingdom (DFID), European Union (EU) Sida-Sweden, Irish Aid and the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), procured 198 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19; and 968 Solar Driven Refrigerators to strengthen coverage and equity of immunization across the country.

Cate Turton, DFID Zimbabwe Country Director said that the Health Development Fund donors (UK, EU, Sweden, Irish Aid and Gavi), through the UN, supported an early preparedness and response plan to COVID-19 and will continue to support priority and effective interventions that are needed for Zimbabwe based on local and global evidence. “We believe this life saving equipment will help to make the greatest impact to save lives of the poorest and most vulnerable,” said Ms. Turton.

WHO supports expansion of lab for COVID-19 testing

WHO supported the expansion of laboratory testing for COVID-19 with testing reagents for the Abbott platform. On 15 July 2020, WHO trained 20 staff at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and supported with verifying the Abbott reagents for COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, WHO assisted with the development of an algorithm for movement of returnees from the point of entry to quarantine centers up to discharge. WHO facilitated the introduction of electronic health records in quarantine centers in Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo Provinces and conducted supervision in quarantine centers in Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo Provinces, and of Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts.