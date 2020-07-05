COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue X | 3 July 2020

Compliance to COVID-19 infection management procedures critical to contain the virus

This week, a team comprised of technical experts from Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and World Health Organization (WHO) re-assessed the capacity to admit and manage COVID-19 cases in four provinces with the highest number of cases. The team visited provincial and district health facilities in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Manicaland provinces. “I am grateful for MoHCC and WHO assessment of our new isolation centre at Chiredzi District Hospital which is under renovations. They really helped guide us with our flow of patients which we had mixed up. We now know that donning and doffing areas cannot share the same exit and we will adjust our renovations accordingly,” said Dr. Tendai Maturambura, District Medical Officer of Chiredzi General Hospital in Masvingo Province.

WHO also supported MoHCC COVID-19 case management and surveillance activities in Masvingo Province’s seven districts. These included case investigations, reporting and contact tracing. In addition, the team assessed and provided technical guidance on the continuity of community essential health services in Masvingo Province in line with COVID-19 national infection prevention and control standard operating procedures.

Partners to the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative take the fight against gender-based violence to communities

Spotlight Implementing Partners (IPs) working in Manicaland Province conducted a GBV awareness campaign in Chipinge, one of the Spotlight-identified districts. The Implementing Partners – Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT),

Women’s Action Group (WAG), JF Kapnek Trust and Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme (DOMCCP) - visited 12 wards in Chipinge, reaching some 5500 persons, 60 % of whom were women and young girls.

The district reportedly has the highest number of child marriages, according to local officials. In one of the wards,

Chibuwe, the community members and local leaders agreed to placing GBV and Harmful Practices on the agenda of the Village Development Committee meetings. The visits to the wards also enabled the Implementing Partners to provide face masks and hand sanitizers for COVID-19 to women in need.