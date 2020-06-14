COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue VII | 12 June 2020

“Cautious approach to relaxing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions”

The President of Zimbabwe, H.E Emmerson D Mnangagwa in his address to the nation on COVID-19 today announced that the lockdown remains at Level 2 and noted, “let us begin to further open up, remembering that we all have a role to play.” Under this review, the President said, “we recognise that the current spike in the number of positive cases, requires that we take a more cautious approach in relaxing the lockdown restrictions.” The President announced the following adjustments to the ongoing “Level 2” lockdown:

• All people in the informal sector, who have not formally registered themselves or their enterprises, are directed to do so forthwith. Once they can prove that such registration has been made, they can resume their operations. Upon resuming their work, they are compelled to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 prevention requirements, such as the wearing of masks, washing or sanitization of hands and social distancing;

• Gathering for purposes of worship must remain at a maximum of fifty and in full compliance with all the COVID-19 prevention measures;

• People are urged to travel when it is absolutely necessary;

• The moratorium on rent payment, made during the early phases of the lockdown is hereby lifted. Rent arrears can be settled in instalments spread over a period of six months.

#COVID-19: Zimbabwe standardizes use of face mask

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) based WHO’s new advise issued a guideline on the standard of face mask. According to the guidelines, cloth masks should consist of at least three layers of different materials: an inner layer being an absorbent material like cotton, a middle layer of non-woven materials such as polypropylene (for the filter) and an outer layer, which is a non-absorbent material such as a polyester or a polyester blend.

The Chief Coordinator of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva, said while masks approved by SAZ would be ideal in preventing Covid-19 transmission, depending on available resources, people can use any other cloth mask, but it should be emphasized that face masks alone do not protect people from Covid-19.