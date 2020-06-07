COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue VI | 5 June 2020

Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative champions trained on COVID-19 prevention

Spotlight Initiative implementing partners, CONTACT Family Counselling Centre and Maranatha Orphans Care Trust, have equipped Gender Based Violence (GBV) Champions from three wards (14,15,17) in Matebeleland South’s Matobo District with personal protection material, and provided them with training on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they disseminate information on GBV, sexual gender-based violence and COVID-19 in communities.

The 43 GBV Champions (25 females and 18 males) have played an active role in monitoring and referring GBV/SGBV cases in their communities during the COVID-19 lockdown. During the month of May, the Champions identified and provided referrals for some 145 cases (more than 30 cases weekly) ranging from physical, sexual to emotional violence, and cases of child sexual abuse. The GBV Champions have reached to date 1,200 people.

COVID-19 PPE arrives for Provincial and District health workers

UNICEF Zimbabwe, through its Global Supply Hub in Copenhagen has supplied 16 metric tons of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health and medical workers in the fight against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

With the support of the Health Development Fund donors, the EU, DFID, SIDA-Sweden, Irish Aid and Gavi a consignment of equipment including medical masks and protective gowns arrived in Harare.

Working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the equipment has been distributed to all provinces for use in medical facilities and for distribution to district and community levels.

Village Health Workers embrace COVID-19 training

Village Health Workers (VHW) are trained to expand their services beyond engaging communities in prevention of COVID-19 to include detection and responses – contributing to containing the outbreak.

Since the beginning of the year, 714 VHWs have been trained nationwide. VHWs receive ongoing training, as well as uniforms and health commodities for their work.

The training is given through the Ministry of Health and Child Care with funding from the World Bank (Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Recovery Programme) and the Health Development Fund (HDF) supported by UK Aid, EU, SIDA-Sweden, Irish Aid and GAVI. VHWs are delivering health services ranging from maternal, neonatal and child health, nutrition, WASH related information and management of common childhood illnesses. Many are also given a bicycle, which provides a low-cost and sustainable mode of transport.