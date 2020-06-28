COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue IX | 26 June 2020

Intensifying efforts to address the needs of migrant returnees critical to steam COVID-19 pandemic

The international Organization of Migration (IOM) is scaling up operation to respond to the new evolving COVID-19 pandemic challenge in Zimbabwe.

As co-lead of the Point of Entry pillar, IOM is providing technical support to the government in the COVID-19 National response plan and strengthening national capacity in migration management, ensuring all returnees are screened, registered profiled and transported to the respective provincial quarantine facilities. So, far some 10.000 returnees have been supported to come home through the main border posts.

There are currently 1,792 individuals quarantined in Government-operated centres.

Government is operating 44 quarantine centres, while private quarantine centres stand at 37 mainly in Harare. IOM together with other UN agencies and partners are supporting national efforts to improve services in the quarantine facilities.

There are more than 20 quarantine facilities are in school premises, which IOM together with WHO and other UN agencies are looking for alternative facilities as preparations have begun to re-open schools.