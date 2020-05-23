COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue IV | 22 May 2020

Urgent scaling up of support to humanitarian, COVID-19 needs required

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have revised the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to include response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID19 Addendum requires a US$84.9 million to respond to the immediate public health crisis and the secondary impacts of the pandemic on vulnerable people, in addition to the $715 million required in the HRP.

The 2020 Zimbabwe Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), launched on 2 April 2020, indicates that 7 million people in urban and rural areas are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance across Zimbabwe, compared to 5.5 million in August 2019.

As of 20 May 2020, according to the Financial Tracking System (FTS), of the total US$800.7 million required, US$65.7million or 8% has been received. In addition to the commitments to the HRP recorded above through FTS, a number of pledges are in the process of being finalized. This includes US$13 million from the European Commission for which a call for proposals has been launched, US$44 million COVID-19 funding announced by the UK Ambassador, and a further US$20 million UN Central Emergency Response Fund allocation to WFP for Social Protection programming.