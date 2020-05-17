COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue III | 15 May 2020

Health Development Fund re-enforces humanitarian-development nexus

Zimbabwe is currently facing multiple hazards, which include widespread economic shocks, recurrent drought, a severe food insecurity crisis, recovery from the devastating Cyclone Idai, risk of outbreaks of cholera and typhoid, and now the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the face of all these humanitarian problems, the Health Development Fund (HDF) aims to support Zimbabwe to build health systems for delivery of effective health services for the population. It receives pooled funding from the European Union (EU), the UK Department for International Development (DFID), the Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA), the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and Irish Aid, and is managed by UNICEF in coordination with UNFPA.

EU Ambassador, Timo Olkkonen said: “The current pandemic highlights more than ever the need for joint effort in achieving our sustainable development goals through funds such as the HDF and other key organizations.”

Expanding urban social assistance programme

The United Nations will expand urban social assistance programme to reach 124,000 new beneficiaries with food. Combined with the existing caseload, the World Food Programme (WFP) anticipates reaching a total of 224,000 beneficiaries.

WFP has launched an e-voucher pilot in Epworth which will be closely monitored over the next two months to evaluate its effectiveness and impact. This alternative modality will ensure that the transfer value is preserved and that beneficiaries will be able to get guaranteed access to essential commodities in local retail shops.

Facilitating access to services for survivors of gender based violence

The COVID-19 induced lockdown and socio-economic stresses has led to a significant spike in sexual and gender-based violence incidences in Zimbabwe. In response, the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls is scaling up activities related to gender-based violence prevention and services in Zimbabwe.

Spotlight Initiative implementing partners such as Musasa Project have continued to provide essential services to survivors of gender based violence during the national lockdown.

In an effort to inform the public on the availability of services to survivors, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office has produced a video animation with key contacts of service providers supported by the Spotlight Initiative, Dutch Embassy in Zimbabwe and other partners.

Disability advocates call for protection of most vulnerable during COVID-19

COVID-19 is sure to affect persons with disabilities more significantly. In Zimbabwe, the UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa, in partnership with key disability sector stakeholders, has offered a dedicated platform to popular disability advocates to amplify the voices of persons with disabilities, and to call for specific actions by the decision makers and frontline professionals.

In the latest release, seven influential advocates and key civil society actors in the disability sector are speaking to the different needs, challenges, and recommendations, presented in Sign Language, Shona, Ndebele, and English.