COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue 15 | 7 August 2020

Revamping new COVID-19 emergency operations centre in Harare

WHO with financial assistance from the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DfID), handed over office equipment to the City of Harare’s new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) stationed at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital is the main COVID-19 isolation center for Harare.

Complementing WHO’s donation, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will also be supporting the new EOC with internet and transport to assist the staff.

The new office equipment will assist with daily administrative tasks and generating, analyzing COVID-19 data at the new EOC. As Health information and real live data is extremely important during any outbreak. Accurate real time data allows individuals and key stakeholders to make the most informed decisions and keep people safer during the COVID19 pandemic. “The EOC must be convenient in terms of data availability and sharing which has not been possible without office equipment such as computers. Now that we have the required office equipment, we will move all the EOC staff from their different locations to work under one roof next week,” explained Louis Mukumba, Wilkins Principal M &E Officer during the hand over.