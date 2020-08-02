COVID-19 Response: Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update Issue 14 | 31 July 2020

Government tightens lockdown in response to increasing spread of COVID-19

The Government of Zimbabwe issued a Statutory Instrument (SI 174 of 2020) on 22 July renewing the COVID-19 lockdown, imposing an indefinite 12-hour curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

The SI notes that except for essential service providers, everyone would be required to stay at home sans for securing food, water, and health services. The SI bans public gatherings for social, religious, and political purposes as well as curtails funeral gatherings.