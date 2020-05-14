COVID-19 preparedness and response: Stranded and vulnerable Zimbabwean migrants returning from within South African region - Issue 02 | 13 May 2020

OVERVIEW

Since the beginning of COVID-19 imposed restrictive measures in April 2020, an estimated 3,553 migrants from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, and Democratic Republic of Congo returned to Zimbabwe through ports of entries.

IOM South Africa in coordination with IOM Zimbabwe is currently providing technical assistance to the Zimbabwean Embassy to facilitate return of 400 out of the approximately 4,500 stranded and vulnerable migrants in South Africa, who are scheduled to return to Zimbabwe on Friday 15th May 2020. This support includes coordination of pre-departure arrangements; conducting pre-embarkation medical check; distribution of COVID-19 related information and organization of travel arrangements.