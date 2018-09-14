14 Sep 2018

Cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe

Report
from CARE
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — CARE Zimbabwe is on alert and preparing to respond if needed to a cholera outbreak in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

The government of Zimbabwe has declared a state of emergency and, according to authorities, there have been nearly 2,000 suspected cases (58 confirmed) and 24 deaths since the beginning of September. According to the World Health Organization, cholera is an acute waterborne diarrheal disease that is preventable if people have access to safe water and sanitation and practice good hygiene, but can kill within hours if left untreated.

“Harare is a city of nearly two million people and an important hub for the entire country. Right now, it’s important we quickly stop this outbreak before it spreads further,” says Jan Schollaert, country director for CARE Zimbabwe. “Fortunately, we know cholera can be treated, but it’s critical we reach people quickly with clean water, hygiene and sanitation support and information.”

The government of Zimbabwe is leading the response to this outbreak. CARE is monitoring the situation in the areas where it has ongoing programs and preparing to respond if needed with support focused on working with communities to provide vital education on hand washing along with hygiene and sanitation assistance, and on helping with inputs such as oral rehydration salts, IV solution, and protective clothing. CARE has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1992, with emergency and development programming focused on food, nutrition, livelihoods, water, and education.

CARE has spokespeople available in Zimbabwe.
Media contact:

Nicole Harris | nharris@care.org | 404-735-0871

