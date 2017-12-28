Agriculture a hard sell for Zimbabwe’s youth

Tawanda Majoni

Author Note

Part of a special project that explores the impact of climate change on the food security and livelihoods of small-scale farmers in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Zimbabwe

Laiza Mukute’s 14-hectare plot is a pale shadow of what it was 10 years ago.

The Mukute family – 43-year-old Laiza, her husband, and three sons – obtained the plot in 2001 under a land reform programme that saw thousands of commercial white farmers evicted and their land allocated to black Zimbabweans.

