31 Oct 2019

ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Zimbabwe: Emergency Response to Drought - RRF 16/2019

The government of Zimbabwe in August declared the drought situation in Zimbabwe a national disaster and appealed for international humanitarian assistance.

The drought is due to poor 2019 harvests caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

An estimated 31 per cent of Zimbabwe’s rural population (2,878,957 persons) require urgent action to protect and save livelihoods, reduce food consumption gaps, and minimize acute malnutrition.

Affected communities also need assistance with market linkages as the markets are depressed and there is a need for an intervention that ensures that communities can purchase food from the market.

Two national ACT Zimbabwe Forum members Methodist Development Relief Agency (MEDRA) and Lutheran Development Services (LDS) are preparing to respond through the Rapid Response Fund in the sectors of food and safe water provision.

