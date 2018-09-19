ACT Alliance Alert: Zimbabwe Cholera Epidemic

On the morning of Tuesday the 4th September 2018, the city of Harare in Zimbabwe, was hit by an outbreak of cholera disease.

The Government of Zimbabwe declared a state of emergency after cholera and typhoid spread fast hitting the capital city and killing 28 people in 2 weeks and infecting over 536,7000 people living in a high-density area.

The disease affected high-density suburbs in Harare which have poor sewage drainage and no clean water. This situation is compounded by the fact that there is uncollected garbage and unsafe hygiene practices that have continued to spread the disease.

The Government has since set aside treatment centres as they seek to quarantine infected persons.In addition Zimbabwe central and local government has insufficient medication to support the affected. The emergency response is currently being coordinated by Ministry of Health and Child Welfare.

World Health Organization has also reported that the strain has proven to be resistant to the first line of antibiotics, further compounding the problem.

ACT Alliance has been working in Zimbabwe since 2000 now planning to help people affected by the epidemic. To ensure that the humanitarian response is well coordinated and complementary, the ACT forum will take part in meetings with all relevant sector stakeholders (clusters and working groups) and establish an open line of communication with crisis affected persons and communities to ensure a humanitarian response based on participation and feedback.

The ACT Zimbabwe forum is planning to submit a funding proposal to provide safe water provision, hand sanitizers, support in water purification, garbage clearing, educative information provision to ensure that the epidemic affected persons’ basic needs are met with regards to WASH to 70,000 affected persons in the coming months.