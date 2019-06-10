10 Jun 2019

3 Months Later, Zimbabweans Still Feel Effects of Cyclone Idai

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

June 10, 2019 12:20 PM
Columbus Mavhunga

HARARE — Cyclone Idai ripped through eastern Zimbabwe three months ago after striking Mozambique and Malawi. A top U.N. official for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief said Monday Zimbabweans in the storm-hit areas are still struggling.

Ursula Mueller said the situation in the cyclone-hit areas of Zimbabwe is still "devastating and distressing." She said people are still food insecure and cannot access basic health care.

"This is particularly distressing for people living with HIV who face a double dilemma of being unable to access drugs," she said. "Even if they can access them, not be being able to absorb them on an empty stomach."

Mueller, who is visiting Harare, said the U.N. and its partners have received just 40 percent of the $294 million they appealed for to respond to the effects of Cyclone Idai.

That is certainly not good news for people like 79-year-old Everisto Gambire, whose home was totally destroyed by Cyclone Idai. He survived, but not his four grandchildren.

"It's still painful up to now," he said. "They had grown up and I could manage to send them to do some chores like cleaning dishes when their grandmother was not around. The loss is still troubling my mind. My son Mathew is really hurt too for his loss of children. He is suggesting of relocating. Remaining here in this place is troubling him."

El Lovemore Utseya, the councilor for Chimanimani, says he has been overwhelmed by people, like Gambire, who want to be relocated.

"They are really pleading, asking for new places to settle as it is now difficult to live in hilly areas," said Utseya. "All their fields and grazing lands were wiped out by the heavy rains and winds."

Mueller said it is "very important that there are plans and actions to resettle these people in areas that are not disaster-prone."

But with the lack of funding for the relief efforts, it might take time for people like Gambire and his family to find a new home.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.