2021 Year in Review - Listening and talking to the field

Our Symbol: We wanted to capture both our journey as an organization and that of victims/survivors in a single image that could be used to symbolize our work on SEA and SH. Our chosen symbol conveys the journey that we are on as an organization in addressing SEA and SH. We chose a dark colour as the background because the subject matter is heavy, but we illuminated the path and the stars to symbolize hope. The symbol is incapsulated in a circle to convey a trusting and safe space for victims/survivors to come forward. While the two stars represent the subject areas of SEA and SH, they also represent UNHCR as well as victims/survivors who are on a personal journey following an experience of SEA or SH. We want this symbol to represent that victims are not alone, but rather we are in this together.

Notwithstanding the ongoing challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 allowed for greater stability in continuing to strengthen our efforts to tackle sexual misconduct. UNHCR maintained its operations, including in some of the world’s most difficult environments, serving displaced persons in challenging and unpredictable conditions.

Significant efforts were dedicated to ensuring that protection and assistance is delivered with dignity and respect and that those we serve, the communities we work in, and our colleagues are safe from sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and sexual harassment (SH), in line with our victimcentred approach. This remains a key priority for the organization.