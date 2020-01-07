Zambia Zero Hunger Strategic Review 2018

Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

Achieving Zero Hunger is central to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, to which Zambia is a signatory.

Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2) calls on the Member States of the United Nations to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture. In particular, SDG 2 aims to end hunger and ensure all people have access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round; end all forms of malnutrition; double the agricultural productivity and incomes of smallholders; maintain the genetic diversity of seeds; increase investment in rural infrastructure, agricultural research and extension services, and technology development; correct and prevent trade restrictions and distortions in agricultural markets; and promote functional food markets in order to control food price volatility.1

The Zero Hunger Challenge is a mechanism that allows countries to systematically articulate how they plan to achieve SDG 2 by 2030. It identifies five key areas or pillars, which countries must achieve in order to effectively end hunger and malnutrition. These pillars include ensuring 100% access to adequate food all year round; zero stunted children under the age of two; all food systems are sustainable; 100% increase in smallholder productivity and income, and zero loss or waste of food.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) is committed to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to reporting on progress towards the SDG 2 goals and targets. These global goals and targets are consistent with the African Union’s commitment to eliminate hunger and food insecurity by 2063, and Zambia’s priorities in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP). The 7NDP lays out national strategies to address food and nutrition challenges in the first development outcomes under economic diversification and human development. These strategies are consistent with the five pillars of the Zero Hunger Challenge and are pertinent to ending hunger and malnutrition by 2030. The Zambia Zero Hunger Challenge is thus effectively anchored at the highest political level in the Country.

The GRZ commissioned the Zero Hunger Strategic Review (ZHSR) to lay out in a comprehensive manner the status, trends, responses and gaps in the five pillars of the Zero Hunger Challenge. The review recommends actions needed to achieve SDG 2 by 2030.

OBJECTIVES

The review provides a situational analysis of food and nutrition security in Zambia to contextualise the challenges and opportunities of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030. Based on this overview, a number of priority actions and milestones are recommended as the basis of a Road Map to Zero Hunger. This provides clarity on the specific roles that the private sector, civil society, and other non-governmental stakeholders would play in helping Zambia achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. The proposed strategic objectives and initiatives will strengthen Government efforts in ensuring the country achieves the food and nutrition security outcomes of the Seventh National Development Plan. The specific objectives of the review are as follows: