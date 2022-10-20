Zambia WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision’s work in Zambia started in 1981 with three small community developments projects in Mkushi district, north of Lusaka, Zambia’s capital. Today, World Vision Zambia (WVZ) operates in nine of 10 provinces in the country. As one of World Vision’s largest WASH-focused countries, the footprint of our WASH programme includes 122 wards within 30 districts across nine provinces. WVZ has created a five-year (2021-2025) WASH strategy to ensure significant progress toward universal coverage of WASH services in Zambia. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.