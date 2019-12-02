02 Dec 2019

Zambia: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Infographic
from SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (341.41 KB)

Overview

Zambia has recorded a significant increase in the number of food insecure people compared to previous years. Drought, floods and pest infestation have resulted in a decrease in crop production. Preliminary findings indicate that about 19 per cent of the rural population – 1.7 million people – will require urgent assistance to protect their livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps between June and September 2019. About 16 per cent of the rural population is already in IPC Phase 3, marginally able to meet minimum food needs but only by depleting essential livelihood assets or through crisis-coping strategies, and about 3 per cent are in IPC Phase 4 and facing large food gaps. From October 2019 to March 2020, an estimated 2.3 million people are projected to severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or 4). Malnutrition is also expected to increase.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.