Zambia: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

Zambia has recorded a significant increase in the number of food insecure people compared to previous years. Drought, floods and pest infestation have resulted in a decrease in crop production. Preliminary findings indicate that about 19 per cent of the rural population – 1.7 million people – will require urgent assistance to protect their livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps between June and September 2019. About 16 per cent of the rural population is already in IPC Phase 3, marginally able to meet minimum food needs but only by depleting essential livelihood assets or through crisis-coping strategies, and about 3 per cent are in IPC Phase 4 and facing large food gaps. From October 2019 to March 2020, an estimated 2.3 million people are projected to severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or 4). Malnutrition is also expected to increase.