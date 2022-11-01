Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2022

A total of 2,159 individuals in 557 families were assisted to voluntarily repatriate to DRC in September.

Cumulatively, 5,807 individuals in 1,653 families had repatriated since the start of the second phase of the voluntary repatriation on 18 July 2022.

In coordination with UNHCR and partners, WFP distributed cash for food assistance to 12,412 people we serve (6,443 females and 5,969 males), through the WFP Cash-based Transfer (CBT) network in Mantapala. Refugees received ZMW118 per person from WFP using a digital payment service in the settlement.

UNHCR and its education partner Caritas Czech Republic (CCR) completed the enrolment of 200 (males 123 and females 77) refugees at Cavendish University Zambia (CUZ) under the UNHCR/CUZ scholarships.