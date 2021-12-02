Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021

Some 257 women and youth owned businesses from Lusaka, Meheba, Mayukwayukwa and Mantapala refugee settlements were supported with business grants to help them recover their small-scale businesses.

A total of 5,440 people of concern (PoCs) in the three refugee settlements have undertaken COVID19 tests since the pandemic began in March 2020.

At the end of October 2021, UNHCR submitted 169 cases comprising 643 refugees for resettlement consideration. Most of the resettlement departures were to Nordic countries.

Operational Context

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) leads and coordinates the refugee response in line with its commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the 2017 Refugee Act, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to deal with refugee matters. UNHCR supports the Government in the protection and assistance of refugees. The response to the arrival of refugees from DRC is coordinated by a committee composed of key line ministries, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR. The Ministry of Home Affairs chairs the Committee.

• As of 31 October, Zambia was hosting 103,028 PoC’s (72,936 Refugees, 5,263 Asylum seekers and 24,829 Others of Concern) consisting 34,104 households.

• During the reporting period, there was an increase of 1,131 PoCs (641 new arrivals, 199 new births and 291 In-Situ registrations).

• Approximately 56% of new arrivals crossed through Mpulungu Border point to Lusaka (36% are Burundians while 63% are from the DRC).

• The PoCs comprise 46% women, 47% children and 3.7% elderly.

UNHCR has four offices in Zambia: Representation office in Lusaka, field offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa, and a field unit in Kaoma. UNHCR Zambia had 115 staff throughout the country including 56 national, 26 international and 33 affiliate staff.