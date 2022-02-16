Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, November 2021

200 farmers (140 refugees, 60host community)from two co-operatives in Mayukwayukwa refugee settlement, received farming inputs under theGovernment’sFarmer Input Support Programme (FISP)for the 2021/2022 farming season.

As of end of November 2021, 681 refugees (189 households)have departed on resettlement to Canada, Finland, Netherlands, Swedenand the United States of America.

A family of five refugees voluntarily returned to Rwandawith assistance from UNHCR. Assistance provided by UNHCR included Voluntary Repatriation Grant and one-way air tickets.

Operational Context

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) leads and coordinates the refugee response in line with its commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the 2017 Refugee Act, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees(COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to deal with refugee matters. UNHCR supports the Government in the protection and assistanceof refugees. The response to thearrival of refugees from DRC is coordinated by acommittee composed of key line ministries, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR. The Ministry of Home Affairs chairs the Committee.

•As of 30November, Zambia was hosting103,920PoC’s (73,399refugees, 5,662Asylum seekers and 24,859Others of Concern) consisting of 34,378families.

•Out of the103,920PoCs, 45per cent are women, 27per cent are children(aged between 0-17 years old) and 3per cent are elderly(age above 59 years old).

•During the reporting period,there was an increaseof986 individuals (586 new asylum-seekers, 148 new births and 252 In-Situ registrations).

•Of the new asylum-seekers, 75 per cent were from the DRC, 20 per cent from Burundi and 5 percent other nationalities.UNHCR has four offices in Zambia: Representation office in Lusaka, field offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa, and a field unit in Kaoma. UNHCR Zambia has115staff throughout the country including56national, 26international and 33affiliate staff.