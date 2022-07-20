Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2022

The registration of refugee families who wish to voluntarily repatriate continued in Mantapala settlement, with the cumulative number of individuals now registered for voluntary return standing at 11,031 comprising 2,698 families.

The Resettlement Team in Zambia continued to submit cases to meet the 200individual quota allocated by Finland with a possibility of over-submission by a margin of 40 individuals to attain a total of 240.individuals. In coordination with partners, WFP distributed cash for monthly food assistance to 17,546 refugees (8,936 females and 8,610 males) in Mantapala settlement