Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, March 2022

A total of 1,275 refugee families comprising of 5,470 individuals who wish to voluntarily repatriate to their country of origin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo were registered during the month of March.

At the end of March, 228 (140 from Lusaka and 88 from the field) applications had been received for the UNHCR-Cavendish Scholarship Programme.

All health facilities in settlements attended to a total of 7,292 (M:3,532, F:4,425) patients with various medical conditions. The host community members contributed 13% (948) to the total attendance.

425 new asylum-seekers arrived in Zambia in March mainly from the DRC.

150 Individual beneficiaries of the Honey Production Program in Meheba refugee settlement were supported with three beehives each.

9,701 Individuals received out-patient department (OPD) consultation services in February in the three refugee settlements and urban areas.