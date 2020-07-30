Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2020

UNHCR collaborated with Good Neighbours - Zambia to support production of 23,533 cloth face masks in the Mantapala settlement.

Zambia registered 393 new refugees during the month of June. 293 came from the DRC, 73 from Burundi, 18 Somalia and the rest from other states.

During the month of June, Zambia submitted 248 cases of individuals to Finland for resettlement consideration.

KEY INDICATORS

11,086 individuals reached with SGBV messaging linked to COVID19 since 18 March 2020.

46.28% of the population of persons of concern during the reporting period were women.

76,437 Projected population of refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo by the end of 2020.

Operational Context

The refugee response is led and coordinated by the Government of the Republic of Zambia in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the Refugee Act (Government of Zambia Act No. 1 Of 2017), the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to deal with refugee matters. Thus, Zambia has since 2018 adopted the mainstreaming approach, which requires that all line Ministries including Agriculture, Health, Education and Community services contribute to key sectors under COR. Coordination of the different sectors and partners is managed through interagency meetings at field and country level, respectively. This is further strengthened through sectoral and bilateral stakeholder interactions. UNHCR is the primary interlocutor and lead agency for all refugee matters among UN agencies. To respond to the Congolese refugee emergency in a holistic and coordinated manner, the Government of the Republic of Zambia constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) composed of key line ministries. The Committee remains active, post Congolese emergency phase.

The country currently hosts 89,012 persons of concern (refugees, asylum seekers and former refugees) in three settlements (Meheba – 27,639, Mayukwayukwa – 17,201, Mantapala – 14,339, urban areas (Lusaka/Ndola) – 17,429 and the self-settled (According to Government estimates) – 12,404. In recent months, the country has been receiving a small number of asylum seekers mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi and Somalia. The operation in Zambia has four offices: Representation Office in Lusaka, two Field Offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa and a Field Unit in Kaoma. UNHCR had 97 staff throughout the country as of 30 June 2020.