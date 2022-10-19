Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2022

WFP, working with UNHCR and partners, distributed cash for food assistance to 17,594 (8,597 males and 8,997 females) through the WFP Cash-based Transfer (CBT) network in Mantapala settlement.

Some 1,214 Congolese refugees from Mantapala settlement repatriated to the DRC in July 2022. COR and UNHCR have planned to repatriate 600 Congolese refugees per week in 2022 from the settlement.

There was an increase of 999 Individuals registered in the database (356 new arrivals, 146 new births and 497 In-Situ registrations) in July.