Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2020

Distribution of 30,000 reusable cloth facemasks produced by refugee and Zambian tailors started in Mantapala settlement.

Zambia registered 522 new refugees in July. 437 came from the DRC, 62 from Burundi, 11 from Somalia and the rest from other countries.

211 refugees accepted by a Nordic country have been informed and counselled, and are expected to depart in 2020.

Operational Context

The refugee response is led and coordinated by the Government of the Republic of Zambia in order to achieve its commitments toward the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the Refugee Act (Government of Zambia Act No. 1 of 2017), the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to deal with refugee matters. Thus, Zambia has since 2018 adopted the mainstreaming approach, which requires that all line Ministries including Agriculture, Health, Education and Community servicescontribute to key sectors under COR. Coordination of the different sectors and partners is managed through interagency meetings at district and country level, respectively. This is further strengthened through sectoral and bilateral interactions withdistinct stakeholders. UNHCR is the primary interlocutor and lead agency for refugee matters among UN agencies. To respond to the ongoing Congolese refugee crisis in a holistic and coordinated manner, the Government of the Republic of Zambia constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) composed of key line ministries.

The country currently hosts 90,263peopleof concern (PoCs) - refugees, asylum seekers and former refugees) comprising 29,889 households in three settlements (Meheba–28,386, Mayukwayukwa – 17,698, Mantapala – 14,473, urban areas (Lusaka/Ndola) – 17,302 and the self-settled (According to Government estimates) – 12,404. In recent months, the country has been receiving a small number of asylum seekers mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi and Somalia. The operation in Zambia has four offices: Representation Office in Lusaka, two Field Offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa and a Field Unit in Kaoma. UNHCR had 100 staff throughout the country as of 31 July 2020, consisting of 56 national staff, 16 international staff and 28 affiliate workforce.